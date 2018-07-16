Financial forum: Virtual currencies need close monitoring

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - An international forum on financial regulation say virtual currencies such as bitcoin do not pose a threat to global stability but require "vigilant monitoring" as the market is changing rapidly.
The Financial Stability Board added that that the highly volatile currencies raise concerns about consumer and investor protection and that data on banks' exposures to them remains scarce.
The board on Monday outlined its efforts to grasp the possible impact of virtual currencies on the global banking system. That includes tracking the size of the sector to understand how widespread losses by investors could affect other activities.
The board's report was submitted to the finance ministers and central bank heads of the Group of 20 most advanced economies. The officials meet in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 21-22.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy's christening.More >>
Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy's christening.More >>
Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.More >>
Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.More >>
Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1More >>
Amid investigations and tensions, Trump and Putin ready to go 1-on-1More >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her motherMore >>
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her motherMore >>
President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policyMore >>
President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policyMore >>
Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuriesMore >>
Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuriesMore >>
The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>