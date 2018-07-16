NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 16

The week starts with a political summit and hot weather.

What’s Going On?

Start your week with a smile. Here’s some good news from over the weekend.

Family of 8-year-old battling cancer gets new car.

Powhatan native Justin Verlander and supermodel wife Kate Upton are expecting a baby.

The Hampton police gave Norfolk a run for their money in the lip sync challenge.

Donald Trump is meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Trump tweeted that the U.S. relationship with Russia has never been worse due.

Trump has downplayed potential outcomes and said not matter what happens he won’t get fair coverage.

The two men are expected to hold a joint press conference Monday morning.

Amazon’s "Prime Day" begins Monday afternoon.

The annual deal will be extended to 36 hours this year.

Other retailers are offering competing deals to keep shoppers from going elsewhere.

Amazon Prime’s annual premium was raised by 20 percent.

A Thing to Know:

The immigrant girl who was heard crying on a recording has been reunited with her mother.

How’s the Weather?

It’s going be pretty hot and miserable, but relief isn’t far away.

What Day is It?

Monday, July 16 – National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

Say What?

A man pretending to be a police officer was arrested after attempting to pull over real undercover officers.

Did You See the Game?

"Young and happy" France wins World Cup over Croatia.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Chubby and snarky. PERFECT!

Final Thought:

"It takes an incredibly confident man to admit he’s capable of doing shockingly stupid things." – Mike Rowe

