NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 16

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The week starts with a political summit and hot weather.

What’s Going On?

Start your week with a smile. Here’s some good news from over the weekend.

  • Family of 8-year-old battling cancer gets new car.
  • Powhatan native Justin Verlander and supermodel wife Kate Upton are expecting a baby.
  • The Hampton police gave Norfolk a run for their money in the lip sync challenge.

Donald Trump is meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday.

  • Trump tweeted that the U.S. relationship with Russia has never been worse due.
  • Trump has downplayed potential outcomes and said not matter what happens he won’t get fair coverage.
  • The two men are expected to hold a joint press conference Monday morning.

Amazon’s "Prime Day" begins Monday afternoon.

  • The annual deal will be extended to 36 hours this year.
  • Other retailers are offering competing deals to keep shoppers from going elsewhere.
  • Amazon Prime’s annual premium was raised by 20 percent.

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

What Day is It?

Say What?

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

Chubby and snarky. PERFECT!

Final Thought:

"It takes an incredibly confident man to admit he’s capable of doing shockingly stupid things." – Mike Rowe

