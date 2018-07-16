Errant tweet inspires "National Blue Cheese Dressing Day" - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Errant tweet inspires "National Blue Cheese Dressing Day"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The founder of Buffalo's annual chicken wing festival is offering foodies another reason to indulge - with the creation of National Blue Cheese Dressing Day.

The inaugural celebration is Monday.

Founder Drew Cerza, known as Buffalo's "wing king," says the idea for a national holiday grew from a tweet sent out on National Ranch Dressing Day in March. The post from Frank's RedHot sauce paired buffalo wings and ranch dressing. In Buffalo, where the appetizer was created, blue cheese is the preferred dip for wings.

In honor of Blue Cheese Dressing Day, fans at the evening's Buffalo Bisons' baseball game will have a chance to bob for wings in pools of blue cheese dressing. The team's blue cheese character mascot will be ceremonially inducted into the Buffalo Wing Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Social media newsMore>>

  • Russian bots, trolls test waters ahead of US midterms

    Russian bots, trolls test waters ahead of US midterms

    Sunday, July 15 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-07-15 21:09:49 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-07-16 10:53:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Bubbles float past St. Basil's Cathedral in Red Square, during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell). Bubbles float past St. Basil's Cathedral in Red Square, during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    Russian bots and trolls are deploying increasingly sophisticated and targeted tools ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.More >>
    Russian bots and trolls are deploying increasingly sophisticated and targeted tools ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.More >>

  • Errant tweet inspires "National Blue Cheese Dressing Day"

    Errant tweet inspires "National Blue Cheese Dressing Day"

    Monday, July 16 2018 6:45 AM EDT2018-07-16 10:45:13 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-07-16 10:47:57 GMT
    The founder of Buffalo's annual chicken wing festival is offering foodies another reason to indulge _ with the creation of National Blue Cheese Dressing Day.More >>
    The founder of Buffalo's annual chicken wing festival is offering foodies another reason to indulge _ with the creation of National Blue Cheese Dressing Day.More >>

  • Facebook faces UK fine over its data privacy scandal

    Facebook faces UK fine over its data privacy scandal

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-07-10 22:44:03 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-07-16 10:05:31 GMT
    The chairman of the U.K. Parliament's media committee says the government office that investigated the Cambridge Analytica scandal has fined Facebook 500,000 pounds ($663,000) for failing to safeguard users' data.More >>
    The chairman of the U.K. Parliament's media committee says the government office that investigated the Cambridge Analytica scandal has fined Facebook 500,000 pounds ($663,000) for failing to safeguard users' data.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly