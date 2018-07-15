DC Metro workers call for strike amid 2-year labor dispute - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DC Metro workers call for strike amid 2-year labor dispute

FORESTVILLE, Md. (AP) - Members of the Washington Metro's largest union have voted overwhelmingly to authorize their leader to call for a strike amid an extended labor dispute.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 President Jackie L. Jeter tells news outlets 94 percent of voters approved the potential strike Sunday, though union leaders have not said whether they'll proceed or when it might take place.

The union includes around 8,000 of Metro's 12,500 active workers and has been without a contract since July 2016. Labor leaders say recent demonstrations are intended to send a message to management about stalled negotiations and other labor issues.

The transit authority hasn't commented after the vote, but Metro leaders had reminded the union that the collective bargaining union forbids striking.

The vote comes as the District prepares to host the MLB All-Star Game this week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-15 15:48:02 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-07-16 05:01:06 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>

  • Royals release new photos to mark Prince Louis's christening

    Royals release new photos to mark Prince Louis's christening

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-07-16 03:20:11 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-07-16 04:05:29 GMT
    (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP). This Monday, July 9, 2018, photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows the official photograph to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House, following Prince L...(Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP). This Monday, July 9, 2018, photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows the official photograph to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House, following Prince L...

    Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy's christening.

    More >>

    Kensington Palace has released family photos of Prince Louis in the arms of his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark the baby boy's christening.

    More >>

  • Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Saturday, July 14 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-07-14 05:14:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-07-16 03:55:44 GMT
    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly