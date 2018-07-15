RPD: Man shot in arm on Richmond's North Side - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RPD: Man shot in arm on Richmond's North Side

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police were called to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the Brookland neighborhood. 

Richmond police said one man was shot in the arm and has non-life-threatening injuries. 

There is no word on a suspect. 

No additional details were immediately available. 

