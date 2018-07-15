National Night Out 2018 events

It's that time of year again where police agencies and community organizations are gearing up to host National Night Out on August 7.

National Night Out is an annual event aimed at building a stronger relationship between police and the communities they serve under a positive atmosphere. It is also in an effort to build community camaraderie to promote safer places to live.

National Night Out has been going on for 35 years nationally, with 38 million neighbors attending 16,000 different events across the country.

Chesterfield Locations:

Richmond Locations:

Goochland Locations:

Prince George Locations:

Hopewell Locations:

Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association Location:

Division of Capitol Police Location:

The Division of Capitol Police will host National Night Out at in front of the Executive Mansion on Tuesday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event coordinates with Capitol Square employees during their lunch break. The event offers free popcorn, safety tips and much more.

Williamsburg Location:

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, the Williamsburg Police Department in partnership with the City of Williamsburg is hosting National Night Out at the Williamsburg Community Building located at 401 N Boundary Street from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm.

Henrico Locations:

A list of participating locations in Henrico County can be found HERE.

Hanover County Locations:

Please find below a list of neighborhoods in Hanover County that will be having NNO Events on August 7.

Ash Creek subdivision (5:30-7:30 p.m.)

Cedar Lea subdivision (6:00-8 p.m.)

Charleston Ridge Apartments (5:30-7:30 p.m.)

Colonial Estates Mobile Home park (5-8 p.m.)

Country Club Hills (6-8 p.m.)

Hickory Hill (6:30-8 p.m.)

Kings Charter subdivision (6:30-9 p.m.)

Rutland subdivision (5-8 p.m.)

Battlefield Green subdivision (6-7:30 p.m.)

Beaverdam Creek apartments (6-8 p.m.)

The Bluffs at Bell Creek subdivision (6-8 p.m.)

Cool Well subdivision (7-8 p.m.)

Gethsemane Church of Christ (5-8 p.m.)

Mill Trace Apartments (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

Mechanicsville TARGET KICK-OFF EVENT (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Western Hanover Church (6-9 p.m.)

