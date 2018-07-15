Richmond Police investigating after man robs Family Dollar

Richmond police are investigating after a man robbed a Family Dollar in Richmond's Southside Sunday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. at the location just off of Hull Street Road.
Authorities said a man walked into the store and displayed a note before getting away with money.
There were no weapons or injuries.
Police describe the suspect as an African-American man, about 20-25 years old, wearing a baseball hat and dark pants.
Anyone with information can contact Richmond Police Department.
