Mother, organizer host anti-bullying event in honor of Henrico teen

A mother who says she lost her son to bullying helped to start a "No Bully Zone Day" event to honor her son and to end stop bullying.

On the afternoon of June 15, Vernard Morton, 16, met up with some other kids at the 11 North Apartments on Laburnum Avenue. Angie Morton, his mother, alleges her son was pushed into the deep end of the pool. Vernard hit his head and later died at the hospital.

Vernard’s death is the kind of pain that only a parent who's lost a child can understand. Angie’s bright, young son is now a precious memory.

"I've been crying every day thinking about him," said Angie.

Angie says Vernard, a tenth grader at Highland Springs High, was a kind, happy and loving young man. She says he was also relentlessly bullied.

"Everybody is a living human being. Everybody just needs to be loved, and not made fun of or talked about... teased,” said Angie. "You got to think about what you are doing to other people. You don't know how it will affect others," Angie said.

"No Bully Zone Day" aims to raise awareness in ending harmful, and even deadly, teasing and emotional abuse.

“This is something that’s for everyone, as you see, we have a mixture of different people... vendors...this is not a black or white or Hispanic thing... this is a people thing. We want to make sure the message gets across that we're people first. We want to make sure people are uplifted, encouraged and we spread love throughout the community,” organizer Amanda Shelton said.

Shelton says she plans to continue this for years to come.

No one has been charged in Vernard Morton's death.

