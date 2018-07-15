Tourism group sues over use of 'Virginia is for Lovers'

Police say four people were arrested after gathering to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.More >>
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was found shot late Saturday night.More >>
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - For almost half a century, Virginia has used "Virginia is for Lovers" as a slogan to promote tourism in the state.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several heart drugs that contain a possibly carcinogenic impurity.More >>
Connor Stoll, 17, has been operating his own landscaping business since he was 10. He said the snakes won't stop his business.More >>
Georgia and other southern states will be looking even more closely for speeders next week.More >>
A father and son in Moss Point are facing charges after a large-scale drug investigation turned up more than 16 pounds of cocaine, as well as cash, pills, a gun, and pounds of marijuana.More >>
Would you eat meat that fell on a public sidewalk? Some might consider that quite unsanitary.More >>
