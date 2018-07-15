Here's what happened this weekend to make you smile

Happy Sunday!

Hopefully, you've had yourself a nice and relaxing weekend or was able to get a lot done! However you spent your weekend, we hope you enjoyed it! This weekend is also ending on a very high note because it's National Ice Cream Day! How could that not make you smile? It's the perfect excuse to cheat on any diet! Ha!

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Ice Cream!

There are many ways to celebrate this special day, whether it be eating ice cream for breakfast, taking advantage of ice cream deals or just having some out of your freezer at home. Either way, if you haven't already - eat some ice cream! There's plenty of great places around RVA for a late night frozen treat!

Photo of the Weekend

The James River has no shortage of beautiful scenery! Thanks, cpjrva for sharing this with us all!

Let the Rain Fall Down

While it's been a dry weekend, you'll be seeing the chance for rain and stormy weather come back this week.

Vegan Fried Chicken - Say What?

Yes, it's true! Whether you're vegan or not, this restaurant is something we could all get behind. Nuvegan Café just opened up in Richmond and they're not sacrificing flavors anywhere! So, stop on by and give it a try!

Who Run the World? Girls!

Just like Beyonce, a local business is working to empower young girls and teach them how to turn wigs into wealth. Over the course of several weeks, Wild and Worthy Wig Academy teaches teenagers around the area how to craft business plans, and set financial and marketing goals in the beauty industry. Way to go, ladies!

Happy Birthday to You!

NBC12 has been following Sawyer Perkin's battle with a rare form of brain cancer for years. All this 8-year-old sweetheart wanted for her birthday was some Orbeez. But she got something that she and her family can all enjoy - a car. Her family has been without one for months, so traveling to Memphis for treatment will be a whole lot easier now. Happy Birthday, Sawyer!

"I Have a Dream"

What once used to be a gray wall that was always covered by graffiti is now something special. Earlier this week, kids painted Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge - it’s an effort to bring everyone together, no matter the race or the color. And it sure looks great! Awesome job!

#PregnantinMiami

That's how supermodel Kate Upton and her Goochland native and Houston Astros pitcher husband, Justin Verlander, announced they were expecting a baby this weekend on Instagram!

Congratulations, Kate and Justin!

Don't Believe Me? Just Watch

The police lip-sync challenges are still making their way around the internet, and there's no way they aren't making you smile - we can't stop smiling when watching them! Well, this week Norfolk Police Department released their video and challenged Hampton Police, who posted their follow up. You'll have to watch both and decide for yourself who won this battle! Because we can't!

Norfolk Police Department (Their video turned into a viral sensation and landed them on NBC Nightly News!)

Hampton Police Department (They also have Marky Mark's stamp of approval on Twitter!)

Final Thought

"It always seems impossible until it's done" - Nelson Mandela

Just remember that when you're waking up tomorrow morning. We definitely will.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12