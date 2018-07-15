Toys, eyeglasses, cellphones surface in Ohio sewer system

CINCINNATI (AP) - Workers in a metropolitan sewer district have amassed an impressive collection of toys, eyeglasses and other objects that made their way through the city's sewer system.
WVXU radio in Cincinnati reports the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati takes in water from storm drains and sanitary sewers. Most of the water cycling through Hamilton County eventually ends up at the district's Mill Creek Station. Solid items are stopped by bar screens and transferred to a conveyer belt.
A plant supervisor at the station says items including balls and cellphone have been found. Supervisor Brad Blankenship and co-workers grab the interesting finds and add the sanitized objects to a shelf in the plant.
Blankenship says items on the shelf include a baseball, a miniature rubber duck, eyeglasses and toy cars.
___
Information from: WVXU-FM, http://www.xstarnet.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
