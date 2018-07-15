Rapper buys every seat in house, takes strangers to movies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine rapper surprised moviegoers with free tickets to a sci-fi satire movie.
Rory Ferreira, who goes by the stage name Milo, bought all 129 seats to the 4:20 p.m. showing of the movie "Sorry to Bother You" at the Nickelodeon in Portland, Maine, on Saturday. The Portland Press Herald reports employees told patrons they could see a movie for free as they arrived at the theater.
Ferreira says he was inspired by the movie's director, Boots Riley, to do something good for society. Ferreira, of Biddeford, also attended the movie, and tweeted an invite for anyone interested to "catch a flick wit me."
The movie follows the story of a black telemarketer who takes on white speaking mannerisms to try to succeed at his job.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.More >>
Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.More >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>