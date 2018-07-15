The Latest: Djokovic wins 4th Wimbledon, 13th major title

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain, right, during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon title with a 6-2, 6-2 7-6 (3) victory over Kevin Anderson.

The Serb has waited more than two years for his 13th Grand Slam title, with his previous major victory having come at the 2016 French Open.

___

3:25 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is one set away from a fourth Wimbledon title.

The Serb has moved into a 6-2, 6-2 lead on Centre Court, with Kevin Anderson struggling physically after his 6 hour-plus semifinal with John Isner.

Djokovic also came through a five-set match - against Rafael Nadal - to reach the final and has shown no signs of fatigue.

After Djokovic had broken twice, Anderson earned his first break point of the match at 2-5 in the second set. Djokovic saved it before serving out successfully to double his lead.

___

2:55 p.m.

If Kevin Anderson needs help putting a positive spin on the first set of the Wimbledon final, he need look no further than the British political heavyweights in the royal box on Centre Court.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan watched on as Anderson lost the opening set 6-2 to three-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Also watching from the royal box are Prince William and his wife Kate. British actors Hugh Grant, Benedict Cumberbatch and Eddie Redmayne are also in attendance.

___

2:45 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has taken the first set of his Wimbledon final against Kevin Anderson 6-2 in just 29 minutes.

Anderson wasn't broken in his final 27 service games during his six-hours-plus semifinal win over John Isner, but Djokovic managed it in the first game of the match.

Three-time champion Djokovic broke again for a 4-1 lead as he lost just three points on his own serve.

Anderson called the trainer and began receiving treatment on his right arm at the conclusion of the set.

___

2:10 p.m.

After coming through the two longest semifinals in Wimbledon history, Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson are back on Centre Court.

Three-time champion Djokovic is playing in a final for the first time in more than a year, while eighth-seeded Anderson has reached this stage at the All England Club for the first time.

Anderson, who held in his final 27 service games during his last-four win over Isner, is serving first in the final.

___

12:55 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will be trying to win his fourth Wimbledon championship when he faces Kevin Anderson in the men's singles final.

Djokovic is also aiming for what would be a 13th Grand Slam trophy and his first in more than two years after dealing with an injured right elbow that needed surgery.

Anderson has never won a major tournament. This is only his second final at one. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at last year's U.S. Open.

Both finalists might be a bit weary. They won the two longest semifinals in Wimbledon history to get to Sunday's title match.

Anderson played for more than 6½ hours before edging John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set Friday. Djokovic needed 5 hours, 15 minutes to get past Nadal in a match that ended Saturday.

___

