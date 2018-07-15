Police investigating after man found shot in Chesterfield neighborhood

The male victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. (Source: Google)

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was found shot late Saturday night.

Investigators tell NBC12 they responded to the 6400 block of Lake Caroline Court around 11:30 p.m. for "a report of a disturbance with a weapon."

Officers on scene located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

