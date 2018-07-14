Supermodel Kate Upton, Goochland native Justin Verlander announce pregnancy

Supermodel Kate Upton and Goochland native and Houston Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.
Upton announced the news on Instagram on Saturday with a hashtag #PregnantinMiami
Verlander reposted the image with the caption reading in part "... I can't wait to start this new journey with you!"
The couple married in November, just after Verlander helped the Astros to their first World Series Championship.
