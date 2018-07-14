Ice cream deals for National Ice Cream Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ice cream deals for National Ice Cream Day

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
National Ice Cream Day means deals everywhere! (Source: File Image) National Ice Cream Day means deals everywhere! (Source: File Image)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

One of the best days of the year is this Sunday! That’s right, it’s National Ice Cream Day! And to celebrate, ice cream joints have deals everywhere!

For a full list of deals, head to 12AboutTown.com to find out where you can get FREE frozen treats

Have a sweet Sunday! 

