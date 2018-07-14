Ice cream deals for National Ice Cream Day

One of the best days of the year is this Sunday! That’s right, it’s National Ice Cream Day! And to celebrate, ice cream joints have deals everywhere!
For a full list of deals, head to 12AboutTown.com to find out where you can get FREE frozen treats.
Have a sweet Sunday!
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.