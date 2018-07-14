Crews searching for 2 people after boats collide in Newport News

Crews are searching for two people after two boats collided Saturday on the James River in Newport News.

According to the United States Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescued four people after a tug boat and recreational boat collided, but the search for two others is ongoing.

Multiple agencies are searching by boat and air for the two people.

The waterway between the James River Bridge and Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel is closed.

The Coast Guard and Virginia Marine Resources Commission are investigating the cause of the incident.

