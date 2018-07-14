Crews end search for 2 people after boats collide in Newport News

Crews have suspended their search for two people after two boats collided Saturday on the James River in Newport News.

According to the United States Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescued four people after a tugboat and recreational boat collided, but two others were unaccounted for.

“We would like to extend our condolences to those affected by this tragedy,” said Capt. Kevin Carroll, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads. “As a first responder, suspending a search is never an easy decision to make.”

Multiple agencies were searching by boat and air for the two people.

The waterway between the James River Bridge and Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel has reopened.

The Coast Guard and Virginia Marine Resources Commission are investigating the cause of the incident.

