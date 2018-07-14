Crews end search for 2 people after boats collide in Newport News

Police say four people were arrested after gathering to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.More >>
Police say four people were arrested after gathering to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.More >>
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.More >>
A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.More >>
Crews are searching for two people after two boats collided Saturday on the James River in Newport News.More >>
Crews are searching for two people after two boats collided Saturday on the James River in Newport News.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was found shot late Saturday night.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a man was found shot late Saturday night.More >>
CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.More >>
CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several heart drugs that contain a possibly carcinogenic impurity.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several heart drugs that contain a possibly carcinogenic impurity.More >>
Are you missing your rhino statue? Yes, we are serious.More >>
Are you missing your rhino statue? Yes, we are serious.More >>