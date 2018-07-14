Police: Man shot, killed during 'domestic-related' incident

Police in Prince George County are investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Sandy Ridge Road around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

A man in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no signs of forced entry into the residence and they believe this is a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12