Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Henrico police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.More >>
Henrico Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a mother of three. Police say Kevin Lee Mobley has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 30-year-old Cherrelle Woolfolk was found dead in her car Sunday, at the corner of Pilots Lane and Elberon Drive. Police have not released a motive in this case. Mobley is being held in the Henrico County Jail.More >>
Richmond Police have shut down parts of Roseneath Road after responding to reports of shooting about 2 a.m.More >>
Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night. Officers say it happened in the 20 block of Bollingbrook Street.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several heart drugs that contain a possibly carcinogenic impurity.More >>
Cristala Poole decided to do 35 acts of kindness for her 35th birthday. She was blessed with a lovely tune by a stranger.More >>
Officials with the Audubon Zoo have announced that the zoo will be closed Saturday after a jaguar escaped its habitat and killed six other animals.More >>
