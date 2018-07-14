Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Henrico Police/Facebook) (Source: Henrico Police/Facebook)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday on Delmont Street. 

The man had a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the arm. 

Officers say the man is not being cooperative. 

As of right now, police say there is no suspect or motive. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

    Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

    Saturday, July 14 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-07-14 18:19:57 GMT
    (Source: Henrico Police/Facebook)(Source: Henrico Police/Facebook)
    (Source: Henrico Police/Facebook)(Source: Henrico Police/Facebook)

    Henrico police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.  

    More >>

    Henrico police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.  

    More >>

  • Henrico Police arrest suspect accused of killing woman

    Henrico Police arrest suspect accused of killing woman

    Saturday, July 14 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-07-14 18:10:57 GMT
    Kevin Mobley has been arrested in connection to her death. (Source: Henrico Police)Kevin Mobley has been arrested in connection to her death. (Source: Henrico Police)

    Henrico Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a mother of three.  Police say Kevin Lee Mobley has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.   30-year-old Cherrelle Woolfolk was found dead in her car Sunday, at the corner of Pilots Lane and Elberon Drive. Police have not released a motive in this case.  Mobley is being held in the Henrico County Jail.  

    More >>

    Henrico Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a mother of three.  Police say Kevin Lee Mobley has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.   30-year-old Cherrelle Woolfolk was found dead in her car Sunday, at the corner of Pilots Lane and Elberon Drive. Police have not released a motive in this case.  Mobley is being held in the Henrico County Jail.  

    More >>

  • Victim identified in quadruple shooting in Scott's Addition

    Victim identified in quadruple shooting in Scott's Addition

    Saturday, July 14 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-07-14 17:38:19 GMT

    Richmond Police have shut down parts of Roseneath Road after responding to reports of shooting about 2 a.m.

    More >>

    Richmond Police have shut down parts of Roseneath Road after responding to reports of shooting about 2 a.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly