Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Henrico police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday on Delmont Street.

The man had a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the arm.

Officers say the man is not being cooperative.

As of right now, police say there is no suspect or motive.

