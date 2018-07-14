Rhode Island governor to hold office hours at the beach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island's governor says she's holding summer office hours at the beach.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh) will hold the first event Monday at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett. She'll be joined by members of her Office of Constituent Services to help connect residents with various services.
While there, she plans to sign an executive order to reduce reliance on single-use plastics that can end up in the state's waters.
Raimondo says she looks forward to hosting office hours and hearing directly from residents at some of the state's most popular destinations. She plans to go to East Matunuck State Beach on July 23 and Lincoln Woods State Park on Aug. 3.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.More >>
Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.More >>
President Trump attacked CNN, NBC and the British tabloid The Sun in a contentious news conference after meeting with the British prime minister.More >>
President Trump attacked CNN, NBC and the British tabloid The Sun in a contentious news conference after meeting with the British prime minister.More >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy SandhurstMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish pondsMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agencyMore >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politicsMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's restMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be aliveMore >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>
As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'More >>