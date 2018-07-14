WeWork takes meat off the menu at company events

NEW YORK (AP) - Office space sharing company WeWork says it is no longer serving red or white meat at company events.
In an email sent to employees Thursday, company co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Miguel McKelvey said the company won't serve pork, poultry or red meat, and it won't allow employees to expense meals that include those meats to the company. Fish will stay on the menu.
The policy is effective immediately and also applies to the company's Summer Camp gathering in the U.K. in August. McKelvey said the change means WeWork will use less water and produce less carbon dioxide as well as saving the lives of animals.
The company said employees are welcome to bring whatever food they want to work.
