Henrico Police arrest suspect accused of killing woman

By Heather Riekers, Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a mother of three. 

Police say Kevin Lee Mobley has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.  

30-year-old Cherrelle Woolfolk was found dead in her car Sunday, at the corner of Pilots Lane and Elberon Drive.

Police have not released a motive in this case. 

Mobley is being held in the Henrico County Jail.  

