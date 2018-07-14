Henrico Police arrest suspect accused of killing woman

Henrico Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a mother of three.

Police say Kevin Lee Mobley has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

30-year-old Cherrelle Woolfolk was found dead in her car Sunday, at the corner of Pilots Lane and Elberon Drive.

Police have not released a motive in this case.

Mobley is being held in the Henrico County Jail.

