Appalachian League

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|17
|7
|.708
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|Danville (Braves)
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Burlington (Royals)
|4
|20
|.167
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|14
|8
|.636
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Bristol (Pirates)
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|Greeneville (Astros)
|7
|15
|.318
|7
|Saturday's Games
Elizabethton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Elizabethton at Kingsport, 4 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Johnson City at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.
Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Elizabethton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
