Trump's mind on unrelated issues before Putin summit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump's mind on unrelated issues before Putin summit

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr... (AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...
(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr... (AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) - President Donald Trump is tweeting about golf, blaming his predecessor for election hacking and hate-watching CNN, two days before a high-stakes summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Trump is spending the weekend at his seaside Trump Turnberry golf resort in Glasgow, Scotland.

Aides had said he'd be busy preparing for Monday's summit in Helsinki, but Trump spent the first part of Saturday tweeting.

Trump blamed former President Barack Obama for failing to stop a dozen Russian military intelligence officers from hacking into emails belonging to the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.

He also continued to criticize CNN. Trump mocked network president Jeff Zucker as "Little Jeff Z" following a spat with a CNN correspondent at a news conference Friday in Britain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The clash: World Cup, Wimbledon men's finals could overlap

    The clash: World Cup, Wimbledon men's finals could overlap

    Friday, July 13 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-07-13 22:19:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-07-14 13:51:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Spectators attend the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match between John Isner of the United States and Canada's Milos Raonic, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Spectators attend the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match between John Isner of the United States and Canada's Milos Raonic, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.
    The clash: World Cup final between France and Croatia could overlap Wimbledon men's singles final, which starts less than 2 hours earlier.More >>
    The clash: World Cup final between France and Croatia could overlap Wimbledon men's singles final, which starts less than 2 hours earlier.More >>

  • Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Saturday, July 14 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-07-14 05:14:46 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-07-14 12:55:38 GMT
    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

  • World's ugliest dog dies weeks after winning title

    World's ugliest dog dies weeks after winning title

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-11 13:01:35 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-07-14 12:41:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 23, 2018, file photo, Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 23, 2018, file photo, Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. ...
    A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.More >>
    A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly