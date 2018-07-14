Police: Person arrested in connection to shooting in crowded parking lot

Petersburg Police said they have made an arrest in connection to Saturday morning's shooting in the city's Old Towne area.

Police said Lawrence Edmonds, 43, of Petersburg, is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public place.

It happened in the parking lot next to the Daiquiri Life Bar & Grill on Bollingbrook Street.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was given CPR before being flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say more than 200 people were outside at the time.

"Friday and Saturday nights when the clubs are letting out our officers increase their presence here and they were doing exactly that, and they heard the shots and were about to respond immediately," Petersburg Police Lt. Emanuel Chambliss said.

Police arrested Edmonds at his home without any problems and told NBC12's Eric Perry that they were going through his home.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12