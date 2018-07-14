Police: Person arrested in connection to shooting in crowded parking lot

Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night. Officers say it happened in the 20 block of Bollingbrook Street.More >>
Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night. Officers say it happened in the 20 block of Bollingbrook Street.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
One of the best days of the year is this Sunday! That’s right, it’s National Ice Cream Day!More >>
One of the best days of the year is this Sunday! That’s right, it’s National Ice Cream Day!More >>
Crews are searching for two people after two boats collided Saturday on the James River in Newport News.More >>
Crews are searching for two people after two boats collided Saturday on the James River in Newport News.More >>
Police in Prince George County are investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times.More >>
Police in Prince George County are investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several heart drugs that contain a possibly carcinogenic impurity.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several heart drugs that contain a possibly carcinogenic impurity.More >>
Connor Stoll, 17, has been operating his own landscaping business since he was 10. He said the snakes won't stop his business.More >>
Connor Stoll, 17, has been operating his own landscaping business since he was 10. He said the snakes won't stop his business.More >>