Man shot several times in crowded parking lot

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Old Towne area. 

It happened in the parking lot next to the Daiquiri Life Bar & Grill on Bollingbrook Street.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Officers say more than 200 people were outside at the time. 

Police have not released a suspect or a motive in this case. 

