Man shot several times in crowded parking lot

Henrico Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a mother of three. Police say Kevin Lee Mobley has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 30-year-old Cherrelle Woolfolk was found dead in her car Sunday, at the corner of Pilots Lane and Elberon Drive. Police have not released a motive in this case. Mobley is being held in the Henrico County Jail.More >>
Henrico Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a mother of three. Police say Kevin Lee Mobley has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 30-year-old Cherrelle Woolfolk was found dead in her car Sunday, at the corner of Pilots Lane and Elberon Drive. Police have not released a motive in this case. Mobley is being held in the Henrico County Jail.More >>
Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night. Officers say it happened in the 20 block of Bollingbrook Street.More >>
Petersburg Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night. Officers say it happened in the 20 block of Bollingbrook Street.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
PJ Cheese, the owner of Papa John’s locations throughout the Richmond, Hampton Roads and Charlottesville areas, is responding to the comments made by John Schnatter.More >>
PJ Cheese, the owner of Papa John’s locations throughout the Richmond, Hampton Roads and Charlottesville areas, is responding to the comments made by John Schnatter.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several heart drugs that contain a possibly carcinogenic impurity.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several heart drugs that contain a possibly carcinogenic impurity.More >>
Officers in Georgia allegedly used a coin flip app to decide whether a driver they pulled over would go to jail.More >>
Officers in Georgia allegedly used a coin flip app to decide whether a driver they pulled over would go to jail.More >>
Guntersville police confirm the suspect in Friday's double murder is in custody.More >>
Guntersville police confirm the suspect in Friday's double murder is in custody.More >>