The Latest: Nadal takes Djokovic to 5th set at Wimbledon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Nadal takes Djokovic to 5th set at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Friday July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Friday July 13, 2018.
(Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Serena Williams of the US returns a ball to Julia Goerges of Germany during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Serena Williams of the US returns a ball to Julia Goerges of Germany during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

2 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has forced a fifth set against Novak Djokovic in their Wimbledon semifinal.

Nadal resumed the match - which began on Friday evening - trailing 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9). The two-time champion gave up a 3-0 lead before breaking Djokovic again to take the fourth set 6-3.

The winner will face Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final.

___

1:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have resumed their Wimbledon semifinal.

Three-time champion Djokovic was leading two-time champion Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) when play was stopped by Wimbledon's 11 p.m. curfew on Friday evening.

The start of the match had been delayed by the other men's semifinal, in which Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the second longest match in Wimbledon history.

The match is being played with the Centre Court roof closed - the same conditions that the first three sets were played under.

At the conclusion of the men's match, Serena Williams will attempt to win an eighth Wimbledon title as she faces Angelique Kerber in a repeat of the 2016 final.

___

12:20 p.m.

About 10 months after having a baby, Serena Williams plays in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber.

Williams is bidding for her eighth championship at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam title in all, which would equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

Saturday's matchup is a rematch of the 2016 Wimbledon final, when Williams beat Kerber. Williams missed the tournament last year while pregnant.

Kerber is a former No. 1 who has won two major trophies.

Before the women's final, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take to Centre Court to resume their semifinal that was suspended Friday night after the third set. Djokovic leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9).

The winner will face Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final. Anderson edged John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set of their semifinal Friday, which lasted more than 6 1/2 hours and delayed the start of Nadal vs. Djokovic.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The clash: World Cup, Wimbledon men's finals could overlap

    The clash: World Cup, Wimbledon men's finals could overlap

    Friday, July 13 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-07-13 22:19:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 9:51 AM EDT2018-07-14 13:51:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Spectators attend the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match between John Isner of the United States and Canada's Milos Raonic, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Spectators attend the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match between John Isner of the United States and Canada's Milos Raonic, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.
    The clash: World Cup final between France and Croatia could overlap Wimbledon men's singles final, which starts less than 2 hours earlier.More >>
    The clash: World Cup final between France and Croatia could overlap Wimbledon men's singles final, which starts less than 2 hours earlier.More >>

  • Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Saturday, July 14 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-07-14 05:14:46 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-07-14 12:55:38 GMT
    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

  • World's ugliest dog dies weeks after winning title

    World's ugliest dog dies weeks after winning title

    Wednesday, July 11 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-07-11 13:01:35 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-07-14 12:41:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 23, 2018, file photo, Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 23, 2018, file photo, Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. ...
    A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.More >>
    A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly