Kerber beats Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win 1st Wimbledon title

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

LONDON (AP) - Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Kerber played cleanly as can be, covering the court so well and picking her spots for big shots, in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Williams in Saturday's final.

It is the 30-year-old Kerber's third Grand Slam title. She also beat Williams in the Australian Open final in 2016, then won that year's U.S. Open.

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court. This final came just 10½ months after the 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter and dealt with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback.

