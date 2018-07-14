UK police search for paraglider who flew over Trump resort - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK police search for paraglider who flew over Trump resort

( John Linton/PA via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over US President's Donald Trump's resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland with a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par", shortly aft... ( John Linton/PA via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over US President's Donald Trump's resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland with a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par", shortly aft...
( John Linton/PA via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over US President's Donald Trump's resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland with a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par", shortly aft... ( John Linton/PA via AP). In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over US President's Donald Trump's resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland with a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par", shortly aft...

LONDON (AP) - Scottish police say they are trying to trace a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the golf resort that President Donald Trump is staying at.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offence.

Greenpeace said the glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. The group claimed that the protest forced Trump to take cover, with a statement saying "as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot."

It said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Thousands of people are expected to join anti-Trump protests across Scotland on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Saturday, July 14 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-07-14 05:14:46 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-07-14 10:05:56 GMT
    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

  • The clash: World Cup, Wimbledon men's finals could overlap

    The clash: World Cup, Wimbledon men's finals could overlap

    Friday, July 13 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-07-13 22:19:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 5:19 AM EDT2018-07-14 09:19:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Spectators attend the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match between John Isner of the United States and Canada's Milos Raonic, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Spectators attend the men's singles quarterfinal tennis match between John Isner of the United States and Canada's Milos Raonic, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.
    The clash: World Cup final between France and Croatia could overlap Wimbledon men's singles final, which starts less than 2 hours earlier.More >>
    The clash: World Cup final between France and Croatia could overlap Wimbledon men's singles final, which starts less than 2 hours earlier.More >>

  • Emmy diversity gets a boost from Ricky Martin, Issa Rae

    Emmy diversity gets a boost from Ricky Martin, Issa Rae

    Friday, July 13 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-07-13 07:02:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-07-14 07:20:47 GMT
    (HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from "Insecure." Rae was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17.(HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows Issa Rae in a scene from "Insecure." Rae was nominated Thursday for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. The 70th Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 17.
    Sterling K. Brown and Donald Glover aren't such Emmy outliers this year.More >>
    Sterling K. Brown and Donald Glover aren't such Emmy outliers this year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly