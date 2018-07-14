33 passengers treated after pressure drop on Ryanair flight - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

33 passengers treated after pressure drop on Ryanair flight

BERLIN (AP) - Dozens of Ryanair passengers have been discharged from hospital after being treated for nausea following an unscheduled landing in Germany.

The pilot of the flight from Dublin to Zadar, Croatia, decided to land at Frankfurt-Hahn airport late Friday after the cabin pressure dropped.

German police said 33 of the 189 passengers on board complained of headaches, ear pain and nausea, and were taken to a nearby hospital. All were able to leave again by Saturday morning.

A replacement flight was scheduled to take the passengers to Croatia on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

       
