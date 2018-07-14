In new video, boys crave food, wait to go home next week

(Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital via AP). This image made from a video taken on July 13, 2018 and released by Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, shows Monkol Boompeam, one of the 12 boys rescued from the flooded cave, in their hospital room at Chiang R...

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (AP) - The 12 boys and their soccer coach are recovering well and in a brief new video list their food wish lists while the health minister says they're expected to be discharged next week.

Video messages of the boys from a Saturday news conference show them still wearing surgical masks, a safeguard against infection since the last of them was pulled from a cave on Tuesday after being trapped for almost three weeks.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn says all 13 are set to leave the hospital next Thursday. Doctors say they will still need to be closely monitored for physical and psychological effects of their ordeal.

