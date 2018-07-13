Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|17
|6
|.739
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Danville (Braves)
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|4
|19
|.174
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|13
|8
|.619
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Greeneville (Astros)
|7
|15
|.318
|6½
|Friday's Games
Kingsport 5, Greeneville 1
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Elizabethton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Elizabethton at Kingsport, 4 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Johnson City at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.
Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
