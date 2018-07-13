Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 17 6 .739 -
Princeton (Rays) 14 9 .609 3
Danville (Braves) 13 9 .591
Pulaski (Yankees) 10 13 .435 7
Burlington (Royals) 4 19 .174 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 13 8 .619 -
Kingsport (Mets) 13 9 .591 ½
Bristol (Pirates) 11 11 .500
Johnson City (Cardinals) 9 12 .429 4
Greeneville (Astros) 7 15 .318

Friday's Games

Kingsport 5, Greeneville 1

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Elizabethton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Elizabethton at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Bristol at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Johnson City at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Princeton at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • 10 months after baby, Serena in Wimbledon final vs. Kerber

    10 months after baby, Serena in Wimbledon final vs. Kerber

    Friday, July 13 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-07-13 11:44:34 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-07-14 04:24:11 GMT
    (Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Serena Williams of the US serves to Julia Goerges of Germany during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.(Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Serena Williams of the US serves to Julia Goerges of Germany during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.
    Serena Williams has been saying it over and over and over: Wimbledon is only the fourth tournament she's played since returning to the tour after having a baby.More >>
    Serena Williams has been saying it over and over and over: Wimbledon is only the fourth tournament she's played since returning to the tour after having a baby.More >>

  • Anderson tops Isner 26-24 at Wimbledon; other SF suspended

    Anderson tops Isner 26-24 at Wimbledon; other SF suspended

    Friday, July 13 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-07-13 11:40:31 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-07-14 04:23:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Rafael Nadal of Spain throws his wrist bands into the crowd after defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Rafael Nadal of Spain throws his wrist bands into the crowd after defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in their men's quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 11, 2018.
    The Wimbledon semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is their 52nd tour-level meeting, more than any other two men in tennis history.More >>
    The Wimbledon semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is their 52nd tour-level meeting, more than any other two men in tennis history.More >>

  • Mbappe, France to face Modric, Croatia for World Cup title

    Mbappe, France to face Modric, Croatia for World Cup title

    Friday, July 13 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-07-13 19:28:29 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-07-14 04:23:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). France's Samuel Umtiti, second from left, is congratulated by his teammates France's Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, from left, after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between France and B...(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). France's Samuel Umtiti, second from left, is congratulated by his teammates France's Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, from left, after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between France and B...
    The speedy skills of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe will be up against the cool control of Luka Modric when France faces Croatia on Sunday in the World Cup final.More >>
    The speedy skills of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe will be up against the cool control of Luka Modric when France faces Croatia on Sunday in the World Cup final.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly