Laura Davies, Trish Johnson share US Senior Women's lead

(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). The clubhouse is viewed from the 11th green during the second round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open golf tournament in Wheaton, Ill., Friday , July 13, 2018.

(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). Elaine Crosby chips onto the 10th green during the second round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open golf tournament in Wheaton, Ill., Friday, July 13, 2018.

(Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP). Elaine Crosby putts on the 11th during the second round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open golf tournament in Wheaton, Ill., Friday , July 13, 2018.

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - British golfers Laura Davies and Trish Johnson recovered from rough stretches on Friday after two rounds of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open. Both stand at 4-under par 142 through 36 holes.

Johnson had an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole to cap a comeback, after starting on the back nine and slipping to even par for the round. She finished with a 2-under 71 in the sweltering heat at Chicago Golf Club.

Davies struggled early on the back nine with a double bogey at 11, and fell to even-par overall before four birdies in six holes put her back at the top of the leaderboard.

Juli Inkster is third at 1-under 145 after a 71. Danielle Ammaccapane fought back with a 71 after a rough first round and trails by four shots.

First-round leader Elaine Crosby trails by six strokes after shooting a 5-over 78.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.