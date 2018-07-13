8-year-old battling rare cancer gets car for birthday

The birthday wish list for 8-year-old Sawyer Perkins was short and modest, but she got a more than what she asked for.



“The only thing I wanted was a little blue Orbeez,” she said.

It may seem a little excessive, she got every 16-year-old’s dream come true – a car. But it was exactly what Sawyer and her family needed.



“We haven't had a car for a few months because of going through treatments. We just didn't have the money to get another one,” her mother Jamie Perkins said.



NBC12 has been following Sawyer's battle with a rare form of brain cancer for years. She's getting medical treatment at St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, so they've had to fly out there for months at a time with no car.



That's why this gift left her mom speechless.



“A lot of the times we fly to Memphis, but this time we are going to be there for about three to four months, so we'll get to take this car with us…we can go and do fun things when she's not in treatment,” Jamie said.



The car was gifted by Carter Myers Automotive and Mason's Toy Box, an organization that help's families in need. Kelly Kassey is the founder of Mason's Toy Box and says she couldn't imagine being in their shoes.

“And I couldn’t even imagine not having a vehicle to get my child to the hospital when they need that. So we're going to give them their new car to get them back and forth to Tennessee,” Kassey said.

So for a little girl who never takes a birthday for granted, this is a birthday she'll cherish for the rest of her life.

