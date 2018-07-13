8-year-old battling rare cancer gets car for birthday

Richmond Police have shut down parts of Roseneath Road after responding to reports of shooting about 2 a.m.More >>
Richmond Police have shut down parts of Roseneath Road after responding to reports of shooting about 2 a.m.More >>
ClearScore says 31-year-olds spend up to $60,000 in that single year.More >>
ClearScore says 31-year-olds spend up to $60,000 in that single year.More >>
The birthday wish list for 8-year-old Sawyer Perkins was short and modest, but she got a more than what she asked for.More >>
The birthday wish list for 8-year-old Sawyer Perkins was short and modest, but she got a more than what she asked for.More >>
Wild and Worthy Wig Academy has a fun name, but it also has a serious mission of helping students turn wigs into wealth.More >>
Wild and Worthy Wig Academy has a fun name, but it also has a serious mission of helping students turn wigs into wealth.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Naomi Ramos wants to know why the daycare didn’t seek emergency care for her daughter.More >>
Naomi Ramos wants to know why the daycare didn’t seek emergency care for her daughter.More >>
Deputies reviewed the video and that led to the arrest. Morris was released the next day after posting bond.More >>
Deputies reviewed the video and that led to the arrest. Morris was released the next day after posting bond.More >>
A Mid-South woman is suing her dermatologist after she said he used a racially charged name in the exam room.More >>
A Mid-South woman is suing her dermatologist after she said he used a racially charged name in the exam room.More >>