Richmond Airport apologizes to breastfeeding mother

The Richmond International Airport has issued an apology after an officer approached a nursing mother about breastfeeding her child in public.

Virginia’s law supports a mother’s right to breastfeed in public places, such as the airport. However, an airport officer confronted a nursing mother after another person complained.

The mother posted on social media that she was breastfeeding her son in the airport's waiting area on Thursday when a security guard approached her and told her if she didn't cover up, it would be considered indecent exposure because her nipple was visible. She says the guard then told her she could go to the bathroom to feed her son if she liked.

The airport said the proper action would have been for the officer to advise the complainant of the mother’s right to breastfeed in public, instead of offering alternatives to the mother in an attempt to mitigate the complaint.

Officials said the airport’s police chief will go over policies with law enforcement personnel.

Their full statement was posted here:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12