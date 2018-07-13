Free events to celebrate 154th birthday of Maggie L. Walker

On Saturday, July 14, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site and the city of Richmond invite the public to celebrate the life of Maggie L. Walker.

In honor of the 154th anniversary of Mrs. Walker's birthday, several events will be held at the historic site and in the area of the Maggie Walker statue. These events will feature various of activities such as open-house tours, special program, children's activities, entertainment and refreshments.

The national historic site will host a special event on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festivities begin with the site's Common Good Fair, which features children's activities and community engagement groups highlighting ways individuals can take action and make a difference in the community.

A recognition ceremony honoring the Maggie L. Walker "Summer Youth Leadership Institute" Class of 2018 will be held at 11:30 a.m., followed by refreshments and music. Open-house tours of the Maggie Walker home will be available before and after the ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

The celebration at the Maggie Walker statue (intersection of Broad Street and North Adams Street) is from noon to 4 p.m. This event features remarks from public officials, Maggie Walker's family and Maggie Walker school alumni at 1 p.m., entertainment by Glennroy Bailey, youth boxing exhibition, inflatables, refreshments and much more.

Event speakers include Faith Elizabeth Walker Mickens, Maggie Walker's great-great granddaughter; Mayor Levar Stoney; Andrea DeKoter, Acting Superintendent, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site; Shirley Gault, president, National Maggie L. Walker Alumni Association; and Melvin Jones, Maggie Walker High School alumni and project advocate.

Both events are free to the public. A shuttle bus will be available for transportation between each event location.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12