'We are deeply offended and disappointed': Local owner responds to Papa John's controversy

PJ Cheese, the owner of Papa John’s locations throughout the Richmond, Hampton Roads and Charlottesville areas, is responding to the comments made by Papa John’s International founder, John Schnatter.

"We are deeply offended and disappointed by the actions of Papa John’s International’s founder. In no way does this represent our viewpoints or values," PJ Cheese released in a statement.

PJ Cheese says they are a separate company from Papa John’s International, and the comments made by Schnatter are not acceptable:

We want to make it clear to our community that racism has no place at Papa John’s. We respect each and every employee and customer regardless of their race, sex, age, and any other distinguishing factor. We will continue to serve our employees and our customers as we always have. RESPECTFULLY. Our team and local owners have been proud to serve and support our community since 1993. We believe in Better and are focused on that in our words and actions to positively impact the communities we live in and serve. That will continue to be the strong spirit of our Papa John’s local ownership and team and we will continue to build confidence in who we are and what we stand for locally.

Papa John's International is now removing all images of Schnatter from their marketing.

The University of Louisville is also removing the Papa John's name from Cardinal Stadium.

