Target: Teachers get 15 percent off school supplies for 1 week

Wild and Worthy Wig Academy has a fun name, but it also has a serious mission of helping students turn wigs into wealth.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Richmond International Airport has issued an apology for an officer who approached a nursing mother about breastfeeding her child in public.More >>
On Saturday, July 14, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site and the city of Richmond invites the public to celebrate the life of Maggie L. Walker and the Jackson Ward community in which she lived.More >>
Target is offering teachers a deal on select classroom items this back-to-school shopping season.More >>
Elaine Conoly has not heard from the sitter since and is still searching for her dog's remains. She is pressing charges.More >>
“Walker tried to swat the bug and took his eyes off the road,” concluded an investigation, “causing him to drive off the roadwayMore >>
A Mid-South woman is suing her dermatologist after she said he used a racially charged name in the exam room.More >>
A second lawsuit has been against a Clovis daycare where an altercation between two employees was caught on camera.More >>
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.More >>
Jacksonville police are holding a press conference after a family's dog was shot by an officer on July 4.More >>
Authorities confirm three children abducted by gunpoint Friday morning were found safe after a police chase ended in Birmingham around 2 p.m.More >>
Two troopers with Louisiana State Police who were demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation into an expensive trip to a conference paid for by the public are appealing that punishment.More >>
