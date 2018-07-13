Study: Sitting at your desk all day can negatively affect your brain

The science is in: Sitting at your desk all day is really, really, bad for you!

We already knew that a sedentary lifestyle was bad for the waistline, but now UCLA researchers say sitting too much can cause changes to your brain that are not good.

The researchers compared MRI scans and physical activity reports of people between the ages of 45 and 75. They found a sedentary lifestyle is a big predictor of thinning in a part of your brain called the medial temporal lobe. Which is the part of the brain that is responsible for forming new memories.

They found that physical activity, like going for a run after work, doesn't really erase those negative effects. But 85% of Americans work in a job that requires quite a bit of sitting down.



Here are some things to try - first, see if a standing desk is a possibility. Also, try setting a timer for every 30 minutes and when it goes off, walk around the office or find a spot to do a few pushups or situps.

If you can head outside for some exercise at lunchtime, that's also a plus - just some small tweaks to your daily schedule could change your health.

