Apps can help get you the lowest price on travel

Getting a refund without any effort on your part sounds like a good deal, right?

Many retailers will give you a refund if something you bought d rops in price within a certain window, but you have to catch that price d rop! A brand new, free service makes that process easier when it comes to travel.

DoNotPay launched first as a service to help people dispute parking tickets. Now, the founder's added a free service to help you pursue refunds on flights and hotels.

DoNotPay finds travel confirmations in your email inbox, - then if the price d rops for that flight or hotel booking, the site will either negotiate a lower price or re-book you!



This app is similar to another one called Paribus, which also scans your email for receipts from about thirty different retailers. It then watches for price drops, and negotiates a price-match refund on your behalf! Paribus is free to use, too.

So what's the catch? Well, you need to really think about letting an app have access to your inbox.

The Unroll.Me app helps users unsubscribe from services they don't use but the company got into trouble after it sifted out clients' Lyft receipts and sold them to Uber - Lyft's biggest competitor!

These apps are free and could save you money, but it's important to weigh that against the loss of privacy.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12