Having a morning routine can make you more productive. (Source: File Image)

The secret to a smoother, more productive day may be as simple as changing your morning routine!

Mornings can be a little chaotic - trying to get the kids up, fed and organized - on top of getting yourself ready for a busy day at work!

But what if the answer to less stress was as easy as making a few tweaks to that routine?

The experts agree, having a set morning routine can make you happier and more productive, and there's actual brain science behind this one.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh found that the part of our brain that controls decision-making, the pre-frontal cortex, is the same part that controls anxiety! So what does that mean?

Well, if your brain is stuck making a lot of rapid-fire decisions, like what to wear, what to feed the kids for breakfast and how to get ready for work - you'll feel more anxious.

By reducing the number of decisions you have to make, you'll feel less stressed and may actually get more done.

So get up at the same time, work out at the same time, offer some set choices to the kids for breakfast, that sort of thing.

So, having a set routine should help you start your day!

