Creating a Social Security account now can protect you in the future

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A homeless man has been charged in Chesterfield after police say he sexually and physically assaulted a woman and held her for two days.More >>
A homeless man has been charged in Chesterfield after police say he sexually and physically assaulted a woman and held her for two days.More >>
Even if you're not near retirement age, experts tell us you should create your social security account online - before a criminal does.More >>
Even if you're not near retirement age, experts tell us you should create your social security account online - before a criminal does.More >>
Megan Lorraine Metzger went missing in Pamplin, Virginia. Police say she may need medical attention.More >>
Megan Lorraine Metzger went missing in Pamplin, Virginia. Police say she may need medical attention.More >>
Local officials in a central Virginia county say a giant Confederate flag visible from an interstate highway has to come down because it violates a zoning ordinance.More >>
Local officials in a central Virginia county say a giant Confederate flag visible from an interstate highway has to come down because it violates a zoning ordinance.More >>
The 15-year-old boy told investigators he had been shot by his father. He allegedly was forced to eat twigs and grass.More >>
The 15-year-old boy told investigators he had been shot by his father. He allegedly was forced to eat twigs and grass.More >>
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.More >>
In a recording, Azzie Watson reportedly admits watching the men rape her daughter, and says she was raped five times.More >>
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.More >>
The footage, captured at VinnieVanGoGo's in City Market, shows the woman throwing Ryan Cherwinski to the ground after he appeared to touch her buttocks.More >>
McDonald's will be offering FREE french fries every Friday for the rest of 2018!More >>
McDonald's will be offering FREE french fries every Friday for the rest of 2018!More >>
A Florida sheriff is seeking a suspect who allegedly found and kept $100 left in a self-checkout register at a Walmart.More >>
A Florida sheriff is seeking a suspect who allegedly found and kept $100 left in a self-checkout register at a Walmart.More >>
The tourist boat apparently capsized at Table Rock Lake during severe weather.More >>
The tourist boat apparently capsized at Table Rock Lake during severe weather.More >>
Inside the foreboding sarcophagus were three sets of bones, believed to be military officers or soldiers, and some water.More >>
Inside the foreboding sarcophagus were three sets of bones, believed to be military officers or soldiers, and some water.More >>
A Hinds County K-9 officer died of a heat stroke inside a deputy car. Hinds County Sheriff is now taking safety precautions to protect his team of Drug and Bomb Detection K9’sMore >>
A Hinds County K-9 officer died of a heat stroke inside a deputy car. Hinds County Sheriff is now taking safety precautions to protect his team of Drug and Bomb Detection K9’sMore >>
When two friends want to play, it’s hard to keep them apart.More >>
When two friends want to play, it’s hard to keep them apart.More >>