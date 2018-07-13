Truck crashes into vehicle after failing to stop, killing 1

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A firm hired by Mayor Levar Stoney to review the proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum has named the City of Richmond one of the best cities to host a major league franchise.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what lead to one man being killed in a crash Friday morning.More >>
A power outage on Friday morning impacted Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.More >>
Elaine Conoly has not heard from the sitter since and is still searching for her dog's remains. She is pressing charges.More >>
With the help of his parents, Garrett Matthias wrote his own obituary to tell the world about himself.More >>
A security video shows a mailman snacking five times in two weeks on the family’s tomatoes and strawberries.More >>
Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin.More >>
The search for the Pearl River County man wanted in the murder of his wife has come to an end after he was caught across the country.More >>
A Spotsylvania teen is recovering at VCU Medical Center’s burn trauma center after coming into contact with Giant Hogweed.More >>
A small fish has halted development of $1.6 billion automotive manufacturing plant in north Alabama.More >>
If you stood in line and were disappointed by the inability to get in your mall, much less your Build-A-Bear on Thursday, you may have a different option Friday.More >>
Jacksonville police are holding a press conference after a family's dog was shot by an officer on July 4.More >>
