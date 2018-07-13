Truck crashes into vehicle after failing to stop, killing 1

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what lead to one man being killed in a crash Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Coatesville Road and Old Ridge Road just after 9:30 a.m.

Officials said a Kenworth Truck failed to stop at the stop sign on Old Ridge Road and collided with a Cadillac sedan driven by Charles Edward Karstetter, 30, of Louisa.

Karstetter was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

