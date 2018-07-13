Firm: Richmond a ‘top city’ to host major league franchise

A firm hired by Mayor Levar Stoney to review the proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum has named the City of Richmond one of the best cities to host a major league franchise.

The study looked at baseball, basketball, hockey, football and soccer.

When looking at cities currently without major league franchises, Richmond came in fourth on the list behind Austin, Louisville and Norfolk-Virginia Beach. Birmingham rounded out the top five.

According to the report by Hunden Strategic Partners, Richmond came in second with the Norfolk-Virginia beach area when considering an NFL expansion or relocation.

Richmond is no stranger to hosting an NFL, the Washington Redskins journey down each year for training camp.

The city tied for fifth with the Norfolk-Virginia beach area for being able to support the expansion or relocation of an MLB or NBA team.

Richmond did for the MLS or NHL, despite an on-going push to bring hockey back to Richmond.

The city of Richmond received one proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum and redevelop the area.

