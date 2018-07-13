Ever seen a snake eat a bluegill?

The fish put up a fight, but the snake eventually won. (Source: Ken Murphy/Facebook)

The Richmond Wildlife Center shared some pictures of a battle between a bluegill and a northern water snake.

It should go without saying that the snake won.

However, the bluegill was a challenge for the snake, and it had to stop eating it and come from a different angle to get the fish down.

Northern water snakes are found in Virginia, but the pictures were from Illinois.

The northern water snake is not venomous, but due to its variations in color, it is commonly mistaken for water moccasins and copperheads, which live in the same areas.

