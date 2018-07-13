Power back on at Busch Gardens

Park goers wait for rides to open back up on Friday at Busch Gardens. (Source: Ryan Abel)

Power has been restored to Busch Gardens after an outage on Friday morning in Williamsburg.

The part posted to social media just after noon that "we expect to be back in full operation soon."

Busch Gardens Williamsburg lost power Friday, July 13, related to an outage in the surrounding area. Power has been restored to the park and we expect to be back in full operation soon. Water Country USA is open and operating normally. — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) July 13, 2018

"It went out right at 10:30," said park goer Ryan Abel, of Memphis. "There was a clock that was frozen with her time."

A spokesperson for the amusement park said the operation of five rides were impacted, but all guests were safely removed.

“There apparently were people stuck on some rides,” he said. “I’m not sure which ones. When we got to Germany, a staff member told us that getting power back was a low priority because they were working on getting people off rides in Scotland.”

A power outage impacted nearly 12,000 Dominion Energy customers Friday morning in the area.

The outage did not impact nearby Water Country USA.

