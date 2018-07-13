Wells Fargo 2Q earnings fall as impact of scandals linger - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wells Fargo 2Q earnings fall as impact of scandals linger

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this May 17, 2018, file photo, the logo for Wells Fargo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Wells Fargo reports earnings Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this May 17, 2018, file photo, the logo for Wells Fargo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Wells Fargo reports earnings Friday, July 13, 2018.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wells Fargo & Co., which has been mired in investigations related to its business practices since 2016, said Friday that its second-quarter earnings fell to $5.19 billion from $5.86 billion a year ago. The bank also revised its first-quarter earnings downward after agreeing in April to pay $1 billion in fines to federal regulators.

The bank has faced multiple investigations in recent years over practices including the opening of accounts without customers' consent, charging clients for unnecessary insurance policies, and imposing unfair fees tied to mortgage rates.

Although Wells reported a 1 percent increase in net interest income, thanks to higher interest rates, the company saw declines in customer deposits and in loans, a sign of the lingering impact of the various scandals.

"The broad-based weakness of Wells Fargo's results is troubling, with many indicators such as deposits, commercial and consumer lending trending down," said Octavio Marenzi, of the analytical firm Opimas. "It appears that the slew of scandals that Wells Fargo has been involved in are taking their toll."

Wells Fargo shares fell 3.2 percent in premarket trading.

In early May, Wells also agreed to pay a $480 million fine to resolve a class action lawsuit by shareholders who accused the bank of misstating or failing to disclose details about its sales practices. That came on the heels of the $1 billion fine in April tied to its mortgage and auto lending business. Half of that fine went to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, whose previous largest fine ever was $100 million, also against Wells Fargo.

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve ordered Wells to freeze its growth until it could prove it had improved internal controls. The bank was also forced to replace several directors on its board.

Last month, Wells said that it would sell 52 retail bank branches in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio to a Flagstar Bancorp subsidiary, as well as several branches in Wisconsin. The company did not announce layoffs, but said almost 500 employees will be get job offers from Flagstar. Wells said it would reduce its number of branches it operates to about 5,000 by the year 2020.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share. Adjusted for pretax expenses, earnings came to $1.08 per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

Wells Fargo's second-quarter results include a tax expense of $481 million mostly related to state income taxes following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that allows states to force more people to pay sales tax when they make online purchases.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $25.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.55 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.52 billion.

Wells Fargo shares have dropped almost 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 5 percent. The stock has climbed almost 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Streaming rules Emmys as Netflix snaps 17-year HBO streak

    Streaming rules Emmys as Netflix snaps 17-year HBO streak

    Thursday, July 12 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-07-12 04:02:42 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-13 14:29:53 GMT
    (HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...(HBO via AP). This image released by HBO shows a scene from "Game of Thrones." The show holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-hon...

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The 70th Emmy Awards nominees will be announced at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Blockbusters in Alaska set to close; 1 store left in US

    Blockbusters in Alaska set to close; 1 store left in US

    Thursday, July 12 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-07-12 23:24:54 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-13 14:29:42 GMT
    In its heyday, Blockbuster had 15 stores in Alaska. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)In its heyday, Blockbuster had 15 stores in Alaska. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

    Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it quits, leaving just one store open in the rest of the nation.

    More >>

    Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it quits, leaving just one store open in the rest of the nation.

    More >>

  • Royal etiquette for the Trumps' visit: Don't kiss the queen

    Royal etiquette for the Trumps' visit: Don't kiss the queen

    Thursday, July 12 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-07-12 15:16:27 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 10:29 AM EDT2018-07-13 14:29:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File). FILE - In this June 8, 1982 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, England. US President Trump enjoys ...(AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File). FILE - In this June 8, 1982 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, England. US President Trump enjoys ...
    President Donald Trump is coming to Britain fresh from a confrontational NATO summit that featured stinging criticism of America's closest allies, but he's likely to tone down that stance when he takes tea Friday...More >>
    President Donald Trump is coming to Britain fresh from a confrontational NATO summit that featured stinging criticism of America's closest allies, but he's likely to tone down that stance when he takes tea Friday with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly