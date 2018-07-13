Dog exposed to rabid bat in Henrico County

A dog came into contact with a rabid bat (not this one). (Source: Pixabay)

Henrico County police have confirmed a rabies case involving a bat and a dog.

Animal protection officers responded to the 6600 block of West Franklin Street on July 11 after a resident said their dog found a bat outside and brought it into their home.

Police collected the bat, which was dead, and sent it to the state lab for testing, which came back positive for rabies. This is the first positive rabies case in Henrico County this year.

The only known exposure to rabies was to the dog.

The dog is being quarantined in the residence.

Abnormal wildlife behavior in Henrico should be reported to police at (804) 501-5000.

