VIDEO: VSP officer nearly hit by car during traffic stop

No one was injured, but a VSP officer was nearly struck. (Source: Virginia State Police via WSLS)

A car nearly sideswiped a Virginia State Police trooper Wednesday in Salem.

The incident was caught on dashcam video and shared by VSP.

In the video, a car barely misses the trooper’s cruiser before slamming into the back of a van on Interstate 581 near Valley View. The impact was forceful enough to cause of the tires to come off the van.

No one was injured.

Troopers say drivers need to remember when you see someone on the side of the road, by law you have to slow down and move over.

